Ask an Expert – June Gardening Tips and Checklist

By JayDee Gunnell

To help make your yard and garden the best they can be this year, consider these tips from Utah State University Extension’s Gardeners Almanac.

Discontinue harvesting asparagus spears in early June to allow the fronds to form for the rest of the growing season.

Prune tomatoes to open the canopy of the plant.

Consider drip irrigation in the garden to conserve water.

Consider planting sweet corn in the garden every other week (until early July) to extend the harvest.

Prune spring flowering shrubs (those that bloom before June) after they have bloomed to encourage new flower buds for next season.

Deadhead (cut off) spent blossoms of perennial and annual flowers.

Thin the fruit of apples, peaches and apricots to approximately one fruit every 5-6 inches.

Apply a second application of pre-emergent herbicides in late May to early June to control annual weeds in the lawn such as crabgrass and spurge.

Remember that turfgrass only needs 1 to 1 ½ inches of irrigation per week. See irrigation needs in your area.

Pests and Problems: