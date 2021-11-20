Ask an Expert – Make a Marvelous Thanksgiving Meal With or Without the Turkey

By Heidi LeBlanc

Director, Utah State University Extension Create Better Health Program



Turkeys may not be as easy to purchase this year as they have been in previous years. According to the USDA, frozen turkey inventories are 24 percent below their three-year average volumes, and production of turkeys is down compared to the average year.

The problem is not only the availability of turkeys, but also supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and the increased costs of feeding and moving turkeys, among other concerns. According to, Jennifer Blackhurst, University of Iowa professor of business analytics, prices will be 3.5-4.5% higher this year.

With that said, these challenges don’t mean you have to miss out on a great Thanksgiving meal. Even if you don’t end up purchasing a turkey this year, you can still keep many traditions or start new ones. Alternatives to turkey include pork chops, roast beef, ham, steak, chicken, pot roast, meatloaf, ribs, seafood (tuna, cod, salmon) and shellfish (shrimp, crab, lobster, scallops, clams), among others. Just because it’s a tradition to eat turkey doesn’t mean you have to – whatever your family enjoys most can be your main course.

As you shop for and prepare your Thanksgiving feast, Utah State University Extension’s Create Better Health (SNAP-Ed) program offers tips to help.