Ask an Expert – March Gardening Checklist

We are officially heading into gardening season! Consider these tips to help you prepare. Included are links from the Utah State University Extension Gardeners Almanac.

Plant seeds for cool season vegetables (peas, lettuce, radishes) as soon as garden soil is workable.

Consider planting peas in the garden every 2-3 weeks (until early May) to extend the harvest.

If it didn’t happen in the fall, add organic matter to the vegetable garden to help build and amend the soil.

Avoid compacted soil by not tilling when garden soil is wet or saturated.

Consider backyard composting or vermiculture (composting with worms).

If storing bulbs, check their condition to ensure that they are firm, and remove any that are soft or rotten.

If locally available, plant bare root trees and shrubs, and keep the exposed roots moist until planted.

Remove protective trunk wrap and burlap from trees in the spring after snow has melted.

Fertilize spring-flowering bulbs such as tulips, daffodils, fritillaria and crocus.

Plant cold-hardy pansies and primrose for spots of color.

Prune berries and fruit trees such as apples, pears, peaches, cherries, plums and apricots.

Attend a USU Extension-sponsored pruning demonstration near you. Check with your local county Extension office for information.

Apply horticulture oils at bud break (delayed dormant) in fruit trees to control overwintering insect pests.

Apply pre-emergent herbicides in late March to mid-April to control annual weeds such as crabgrass and spurge in your lawn.

Sharpen mower blades to prepare for the season. Set mower height at 2 1/2 to 3 inches, and mow at this height for the summer.

Consider including a native fruiting species in the landscape, such as chokecherry, elderberry, serviceberry or currant.

Pests and Problems: