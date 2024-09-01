Ask an Expert – Mindful Eating at Restaurants: Making Healthy Choices

By Palak Gupta

The average American eats out three times a month and orders takeout or delivery about 4.5 times a month, according to the Food Liability Insurance Program. This accounts for over 50% of all food spending.

While dining out isn’t inherently bad, doing so mindfully and in moderation is important. Mindful eating involves choosing foods your body needs, respecting fullness cues, and intentionally minimizing food waste.

A serving refers to the recommended portion size of food; however, studies have shown that restaurants often serve larger portions, promoting overconsumption as diners try to maximize value for their money. This practice can result in consuming multiple servings in one sitting. The “clean the plate” mentality, stemming from a desire to avoid waste and ensure good nutrition, can also encourage overeating. Additionally, a phenomenon known as “consumption closure,” driven by the satisfaction of finishing a meal, can further exacerbate this issue.

Consider these tips to help you eat mindfully when dining out.

Research the restaurant: Check the menu before arriving to reduce stress and facilitate healthy choices. Once at the restaurant, it is easy to be swayed by tempting options. This can lead to over-ordering, resulting in excessive calorie intake and food waste.

Be aware of portion sizes: Reviewing the menu beforehand can also help you gauge portion sizes. Consider meals with smaller portions and vegetables as a side or sharing a meal.

Make healthy choices: Consider starting with a salad as an appetizer and choosing dishes that align with a balanced diet like those suggested by “MyPlate,” which includes lean proteins, whole grains, and plenty of vegetables.

Enjoy leftovers: One way to combat overconsumption is to box up uneaten food, which can satisfy the desire for “consumption closure” and help reduce food waste. Taking leftovers home saves money through reduced waste and allows you to enjoy the food when you are hungry again. To make leftovers more versatile, request sauces on the side so food doesn’t go soggy, or add meats, such as leftover chicken, to a salad or other dish.

Hydration: Staying well-hydrated is a key component of mindful eating. Often, our bodies can confuse thirst with hunger, leading us to consume unnecessary calories. Drink water before and during meals to help differentiate these signals and ensure you eat only when you’re genuinely hungry. Starting a meal with a glass of water can also help promote a sense of fullness, reducing the likelihood of overeating.

Think of dining out as a special treat. While moderation is crucial, an occasion for allowance is also important. Avoid strict calorie counting to help maintain the enjoyable spirit of dining out. Practice moderation and mindfulness to benefit both your physical health and the environment. By being aware of hunger cues and making thoughtful choices, you can support a healthier lifestyle, reduce food waste, and still enjoy dining out.