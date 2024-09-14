Ask an Expert – Nourish and Flourish: September Is Family Meals Month

USU Extension Press Release

Contact: Lea Palmer, assistant director/program manager, Utah State University Extension Create Better Health (Utah’s SNAP-Ed program), Lea.palmer@usu.edu

September marks National Family Meals Month, providing an excellent opportunity to establish the tradition of consistent family meals at home.

Regular family mealtime can benefit the entire family. Utah State University Extension’s Create Better Health Utah (SNAP-Ed) program notes that the more family meals participated in each week, the greater the benefit. In addition, children who participate in family mealtimes five or more times a week as opposed to those whose families eat together two or less times each week may experience improved:

* Nutrition and physical development – Children participating in family mealtimes tend to be more open to trying a variety of healthy foods and develop healthy eating habits that last into adulthood. Family mealtime is an excellent opportunity to provide nutrient-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and calcium-rich foods. The variety of nutrients consumed at these mealtimes has been shown to lower rates of childhood obesity, reduce the risk for chronic diseases, and increase the chance for youth to make healthier food choices when away from home.

* Emotional development – Children and adolescents can better navigate emotions and mental wellness, are less likely to develop eating disorders, and have more positive interactions with food and others when they participate in routine family mealtime. This can also be a protective factor for adolescents, reducing the severity of depression and suicide ideation and improving general well-being.

* Social development – Children and youth can learn important social skills, such as taking turns and appropriate ways to share thoughts, feelings, and opinions. They can also learn how to connect better and often discover a deeper sense of belonging.

* Academics – Children and adolescents who participate in and listen to family mealtime conversations are more likely to earn good grades in school and develop larger vocabularies – even more than those who read together with their parents.

* Behavior – Although many factors influence adolescent risky behavior, there is some evidence that indicates routine family meals may serve as a protective factor for certain risky behaviors such as substance use, sexual activity, and violence.

If eating meals together routinely is new to your family and seems overwhelming, start slow. You could start with one or two meals a week. If dinner isn’t the best option for your family schedule, try having breakfast, lunch, or even snack time together. Remember that each opportunity to sit around the table together provides a surplus of benefits.

Here are tips for making family mealtime a positive experience:

* Make weekly meal plans.

* Schedule a set time for meals.

* Involve all family members in meal preparation and clean up.

* Set boundaries to create more connections, such as not having electronic devices at the table or encouraging everyone to sit together until the last person has finished.

* Keep conversations upbeat, and leave discipline and negative emotions for another time.

* Share responsibilities with young children. The parent or caretaker’s responsibility is to decide when the meal is served and what food is provided, and the child’s responsibility is to decide how much food they want.

*Get creative. Have mealtime themes (i.e., taco Tuesday), try new recipes, create a conversation jar, play word games, share stories, etc.

A healthy goal for family mealtime is to connect and nourish. That will look different at each table, so have fun this month and find new family traditions that make mealtimes positive.

Download the Create Better Health Family Mealtime Cookbook, which includes recipes, conversation starters, meal planning tips and ideas, and further information on the benefits of regular family mealtimes.

Learn tips from Kids Create to help you involve your kids in family mealtime planning and preparation.