Ask an Expert – November Yard and Garden Tips

USU Extension Press Release

By JayDee Gunnell, Utah State University Extension horticulturist, JayDee.Gunnell@usu.edu

As the seasons change, many gardeners, like their plants, are spent. But before hanging up the garden tools, make sure your yard is ready for winter by finishing the last few tasks. This will ensure an easier start for your garden in the spring. Consider these tips and links from the Utah State University Extension Gardeners Almanac.