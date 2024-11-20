Ask an Expert – November Yard and Garden Tips

USU Extension Press Release
By JayDee Gunnell, Utah State University Extension horticulturist, JayDee.Gunnell@usu.edu
As the seasons change, many gardeners, like their plants, are spent. But before hanging up the garden tools, make sure your yard is ready for winter by finishing the last few tasks. This will ensure an easier start for your garden in the spring. Consider these tips and links from the Utah State University Extension Gardeners Almanac.
- If natural precipitation is sparse and the ground is not frozen, water evergreen trees and shrubs to ensure they are well-hydrated.
- Blow out irrigation systems.
- Remove all vines, stems, leaves, and other litter from the vegetable garden once the final harvest is over.
- Cut perennials to the ground after foliage dies. This allows the most energy to be stored in the roots for next year’s growth. If older perennials become crowded or start to die out in the middle, divide them by cutting the clump in half or thirds with a spade or garden fork.
- Winterize lawnmowers and rototillers by draining the gas or adding a fuel stabilizer. Be sure to follow manufacturer recommendations.
- Clean and sharpen garden tools and treat them with oil or other rust-inhibiting products.
- Disconnect hoses from water spouts to avoid freezing damage.
- If you haven’t mowed your grass for the final time, cut it to a height of 1-to-1½ inches to minimize disease problems.
- Apply a quick-release nitrogen fertilizer after the last mowing for early greening next spring.
- For a complete list of tips for putting the yard and garden to bed, click here.
- For general gardening tips, visit garden.usu.edu where you will find resources, courses, and the Extension Gardener’s Almanac with monthly tips.