Ask an Expert – Pumpkins Pack a Powerful Punch as a Nutritious Superfood

By Jenna Dyckman, Utah State University Extension assistant professor

Many people buy pumpkins for fall décor or carving. But the next time you buy pumpkins, you may consider buying extras for cooking. Pumpkins are low in calories and packed with key nutrients that help keep our bodies healthy, particularly during cold and flu season.

The Cleveland Clinic notes five benefits of pumpkin:

Good for eye health. Pumpkins are a great source of vitamin A and other nutrients that help protect our eyes from age-related eye degeneration and cataracts. Good for heart health. Heart disease is a prevalent chronic disease in America. Eating foods that are good sources of heart-healthy nutrients can decrease the risk of heart disease. Pumpkins are rich in potassium, fiber, and antioxidants, all of which are helpful for heart nutrition. Boosts the immune system. Vitamin C is usually the first thing we think about when it comes to preventing colds or flu. Pumpkins are a great source of vitamin C and other immune-boosting nutrients, including vitamins A, E, and iron. Contains carotenoids. Carotenoids are the pigments produced by yellow, orange, and red plants. Carotenoids may help protect against certain types of cancer. Good for snacking. If you don’t want to cook your pumpkin, save the seeds when you scoop them out for carving. Clean the seeds, add a little seasoning, and roast them in the oven to make the perfect fall snack. Roasted seeds also have great health benefits.

Pumpkins can be a healthy addition to a balanced eating pattern. Consider incorporating them into your cooking this fall. When buying pumpkins for cooking, make sure they are labeled as “cooking” pumpkins, which are more tender and thin, making them better suited for cooking than regular carving pumpkins.

Try these recipes to get started.