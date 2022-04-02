Ask an Expert – Should You Raise Chickens? 8 Things to Consider

By David Frame

In difficult economic times, many people consider purchasing chickens as part of their domestic safety net. Raising chickens, however, is distinctly different than stocking up on food storage or bottled water. Chickens are living, breathing beings that need special care and TLC. As a veterinarian, I often see birds that are not properly taken care of, even in stable economic conditions. However, most of this is simply due to lack of knowledge and not from willful neglect.

If you are contemplating purchasing and raising chicks, never buy them and then try to decide what to do with them. Here are eight important points to consider BEFORE making your purchase: