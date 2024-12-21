Ask an Expert – Six Tips to Help Beat Seasonal Affective Disorder

USU Extension Press Release
With the shortened daylight hours upon us, many may face the challenges of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). SAD is a form of depression that can emerge during the late fall or winter months and is influenced by factors such as reduced exposure to sunlight and living at higher altitudes.
Recognizable symptoms of SAD include weight gain, heightened appetite, cravings for carbohydrates, excessive sleep, daytime drowsiness, diminished interest in activities, feelings of hopelessness, and low energy levels throughout the day. SAD has been shown to affect women more than men, possibly due to hormone fluctuations. However, men are not exempt from experiencing SAD. In fact, 1 in 10 Utahns are at an increased risk of experiencing SAD, meaning chances are high that you have a friend or loved one who feels its effects.
The encouraging news is that proactive measures can be taken to counteract the symptoms of SAD. Consider these tips:
- Engage in Outdoor Exercise: Regular physical activity can diminish depressive symptoms by up to 50%. Choose outdoor exercises whenever possible, as exposure to natural sunlight enhances the benefits. Try incorporating outdoor activities into your routine, whether it’s snowshoeing, skiing, hiking, or neighborhood walks.
- Challenge Negative Thoughts: Acknowledge and question negative thoughts and actively work to disprove them. Ask yourself questions about the evidence to support the negative thought. Don’t trust the automatic negative thought – challenge it to break the cycle. Then, replace the negative thought with a positive one. As you practice this, you will become more aware of unhelpful thought patterns and learn to shift to a more optimistic mindset for improved well-being.
- Consider Light Therapy: Phototherapy or bright light therapy has been shown to be effective in decreasing symptoms in up to 85% of women with SAD. Devices that deliver 10,000 LUX (a unit of measurement of light intensity) can be helpful when used in the morning since the lights can suppress melatonin. For best results, sit about 2 feet away from the light box for 20 to 90 minutes. Prices for this home device are as low as $30. Be sure the light box is designed to treat SAD. If you find that you’re getting out of bed later and later in the fall, using morning bright light therapy will help reset your biological clock so you can get up earlier.
- Cultivate Gratitude: Redirect your focus toward positive experiences by practicing gratitude. This intentional shift in perspective not only boosts overall happiness but also acts as a deterrent against depressive symptoms. Information and articles abound on how gratitude can affect the brain.
- Nurture Connections: The strength of your connections with friends and family profoundly influences your mental well-being. Foster positive experiences through phone calls, playdates, walks, hugs, or sharing daily highs and lows.
- Prioritize Self-Care: Stay tuned to your personal needs for optimal well-being, and take proactive steps to fulfill those needs. Remember, self-care is indispensable for sustaining mental and emotional health. If you neglect to take care of yourself, who will?