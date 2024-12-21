Ask an Expert – Six Tips to Help Beat Seasonal Affective Disorder

USU Extension Press Release

With the shortened daylight hours upon us, many may face the challenges of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). SAD is a form of depression that can emerge during the late fall or winter months and is influenced by factors such as reduced exposure to sunlight and living at higher altitudes.

Recognizable symptoms of SAD include weight gain, heightened appetite, cravings for carbohydrates, excessive sleep, daytime drowsiness, diminished interest in activities, feelings of hopelessness, and low energy levels throughout the day. SAD has been shown to affect women more than men, possibly due to hormone fluctuations. However, men are not exempt from experiencing SAD. In fact, 1 in 10 Utahns are at an increased risk of experiencing SAD, meaning chances are high that you have a friend or loved one who feels its effects.

The encouraging news is that proactive measures can be taken to counteract the symptoms of SAD. Consider these tips: