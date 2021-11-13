Ask an Expert – Thanksgiving with the Family – Tips for Survival

By David Schramm

It’s that time of year when family members travel from far and wide to gather, give thanks and eat a large meal together. Thanksgiving can be a wonderful time filled with traditions, famous family recipes and catching up with each other’s lives. However, some view Thanksgiving with concern about how everyone will get along.

Here are some do’s and don’ts to help your family have a better chance for a peaceful, enjoyable Thanksgiving this year.

First, a few “Don’ts”

Don’t talk politics or bring up other “hot topics.” Often, the urge is to help family members “really understand” your position or understand why their position is irrational and wrong. Too often, this ends with slamming doors and someone crying in the car.

Don't be sarcastic, critical or give subtle jabs. These can cause emotions to escalate quickly, and feelings can get hurt.

Don't try to fix each other's problems over one meal. Also, don't discuss the problems of other family members who aren't there. The Thanksgiving meal is not the time to suggest someone get out of a relationship, sell a house, be a better parent or start exercising.

Don't take things personally. Some family members are more "prickly" than others, but choose not to get defensive. If someone does start fishing for a reaction, don't take the hook.

Here are some “Do’s”