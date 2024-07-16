Ask an Expert – Youth Sports Engagement: What Is Right for My Child?

By: Eva Timothy, Utah State University Extension assistant professor, Eva.Timothy@usu.edu

Sports participation and viewing have long been traditions in most cultures, bringing people of all backgrounds together. Participation in sports can build character in youth and benefit them in multiple ways, but parents who want to provide enriching opportunities for their children may have questions about the pros and cons of sports. What if a child does not care for the competition that comes with organized sports? What if they get hurt? Are there ways to keep youth physically active outside of sports? Consider this list of pros and cons.

Pros of participating in sports: Sports participation can help prevent obesity through regular physical activity. Approximately 75% of U.S. youth play a sport. Exposure to many sports is physically and mentally beneficial for young children. It is a good way for youth to have fun. It reduces screen time, eating out of boredom, and mental health concerns. Athletes are more likely to do well in school, avoid drugs, and make healthier food choices. Females are less likely to experience teen pregnancies when they participate in sports. Sports can build character, the ability to work well with others, and mutual respect among peers – if coaches reinforce these values. The enjoyment of sports can often be directly correlated to how a coach interacts with the youth.

Cons of participating in sports: By age 15, 80% of youth stop playing sports. The risk of injuries is high. Busy schedules lead to eating more processed and less healthy meals. Adolescent sports participation disparities exist between races. The cost can be a burden on families. Lack of adult training can lead to sports injuries and youth attrition. Negative experiences can occur with coaches. Too much emphasis can be placed on winning and being highly skilled. As youth seek to be noticed and excel, winning is often how this is measured. This requires youth to obtain skills that help them outperform their peers, so they fight hard to win, thus becoming more competitive. This can be too much for some youth, who fall into the high percentage of those who give up on sports.

Other options: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2022) recommends that youth ages 6-17 engage in physical activity that increases their heart rate for 60 minutes at least five times a week. If your child is not interested in organized sports, there are other ways to encourage regular physical activity. Remember that youth will be more likely to be physically active when the activity appeals to them and is fun.

As you search for ways to help your child engage in physical activity, talk to them to determine their interests. What do they enjoy doing? What would they like to try? Alternatives that can help keep your child physically active and healthy include: hiking, biking, night games in the neighborhood, jumping rope, equestrianism or horseback riding, boxing or martial arts, fossil digging and exploration, swimming, scavenger hunts in the neighborhood, gardening, jumping/exercising on the trampoline, and hula hoop contests.

For additional ideas on how to get youth and the family moving together, check out the USU Extension Hidden Gems Adventure Guides.

