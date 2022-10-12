ASM Fall Fare Fills Hungry Bellies

Once again, the leaves have began to change color and the air is getting crisp. This means an influx of autumn activities, one of which is the annual Ascension St. Matthew’s Fall Fare.

The 2022 event was hosted on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Available for purchase at the fare were homemade soups, homemade baked goods and canned garden goods. Religious jewelry and expanded soft crafts were also available, coupled with a wide variety of one-of-a-kind items.

Tickets were $1 each for donation gifts, which included a flat screen television, $950 in cash prizes, a 1/2 lamb cut and wrapped, two Jimmy Buffet tickets, a yogurt maker, an air fryer and much more.

Each year, the proceeds that are raised during the Fall Fare benefit Ascension St. Matthew’s Church and its charitable projects. The church is located at 522 North Homestead Boulevard in Price.