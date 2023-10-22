Assemble Your Team for the Annual Giving Bowl

The third annual Giving Bowl is returning to Carbon County. This flag football tournament acts to raise funds to provide Thanksgiving meals for local families.

This year, the bowl will be hosted on Saturday, Nov. 18 and will welcome adult, high school and middle school brackets. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the game will kick-off at 9 a.m. at the USUE soccer and BDAC fields. There is a $10 fee per person.

The games will be played in a five versus five format and there is a prize package for the top teams. To sign up, text Allie at (435) 299-5389 or visit https://tinyurl.com/Giving-Bowl.