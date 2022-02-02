Assistance Granted by the Emery County Commission

By Julie Johansen

Andy Jones, Chairman of the Eastern Utah Babe Ruth Softball Organization, requested support from the Emery County Commissioners in providing opportunities for the girls from Carbon and Emery counties to play softball. He requested the use of the facilities at the Huntington Softball Complex. Jones said that following a survey, they discovered that many girls are interested in playing softball throughout the two counties.

Emery County Recreation Director Darshell LeRoy responded that it would take some scheduling and maybe the use and upkeep of some of the city ball fields to help make this happen. This would take place beginning in April through June and both counties would belong to the league. A tournament is slated for July 6-9. Commissioner Kent Wilson said communication with the cities would be necessary and that he would be happy to assist.

Following this, two business licenses were approved by the commissioners. These businesses included Jessica Carter’s Mini Miners Childcare and Erwin Trucking, LLC for Nicholas Erwin. Both requests received approval by the commissioners.

In order to be in compliance with state legislation, Emery County Resolution No. 10-5-21D was then rescinded. The resolution was adopted previously to determine policy for COVID-19. A new resolution adopting a policy on COVID-19 related leave was then adopted. The resolution approved five days of leave for full-time employees upon testing positive. This will be in effect until May 31, 2022.

Next, Jade Powell with the Business Expansion and Retention (BEAR) group requested a form submission regarding the Sales Tax Leakage Report Project. The commission voted in support if the information is used to strengthen Emery County and is used at home. Approval was also given to a resolution regarding Community Reinvestment Agency disbursements, such as tax from solar projects, which will be invested in economic development for the county.

Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk then expressed his desire for others to be involved in legislative happenings to help protect the county’s interests. He also reported that the Emery County Search and Rescue will work in conjunction with Sanpete County for a snowmobile training this coming weekend.

Next, Commissioner Wilson reported that the county has been working with the local Farm Bureau on a Concentrated Animal Production Ordinance (CAPO) for the county. Both Commissioner Wilson and Gil Conover expressed their concern about the process of closing trails on the desert by the Department of the Interior. They expressed their appreciation for the cooperation of the local Price Field Office of the Bureau of Land Management.