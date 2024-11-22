Assistance is Approved for Several by Huntington City Council

By Julie Johansen

Mayor Leonard Norton opened the Huntington City Council at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Following the approval of the Consent Agenda, a business license for Bucket-O-Coal was approved. Charles Jensen, owner, explained to the council how he planned to bucket small pieces of coal to be sold as a souvenir of Utah’s Coal.

Next on the agenda was a discussion with the Emery School Board. Superintendent Jim Shank explained the requirements of HB 84 and their responsibility to comply with the legislation of fencing the playgrounds at schools, though some of the property of Huntington Elementary encroaches on city property. Business Administrator Jackie Allred explained the proposals after handing out a map of the block on which the school and city park are located.

She thanked District IT Supervisor Doug Johnson for the technical map, as she started to explain the requirements of having all the playground fenced. She further explained that the 4-foot fence around part of the playground now might not be in compliance, as it may need to be six feet tall. They were not requesting any contribution or revenue from the city, but rather a consideration to sell the school district the property where the swing sets are now located, so that the fence would be continuous and in compliance with the requirements.

The council questioned the life of Huntington Elementary and Allred explained that the district is at bonding capacity. Although grants have been approved to update Huntington and Cottonwood Elementary schools, it could 2040 before there is a new building. The district staff is trying diligently to keep the buildings at their best. Mayor Norton assured the School District that they will work with them, but would like to walk around the areas and get a feel for their request. Fire Chief Chase Majors reminded that access for fire apparatus needs consideration.

Two bids for the sidewalk, approaches and concrete work projects were received by the city, though the council felt that the bids needed to be on separate bid sheets. The item was tabled and a new request will be advertised. Donations of $400 were approved for both the Shop-With-a-Cop Program and American Legion Post #73.

A resolution listing the annual meeting schedule for 2025 was approved. The city council will continue to meet on the third Wednesday of each month, with the exception of April. That month, the meeting will be on Tuesday so that the council can attend League of City and Towns conventions. Huntington City’s Planning and Zoning will continue to meet on the second Thursday of each month.

A sample Code Enforcement Door Hanger shown by Roni Torrey, City Treasurer, was explained and the council approved it. It will be done by Peczuh Printing and ready for use soon. Cash deposits for both Huntington City and the fire department were discussed and the item was tabled so they could contact their auditor for more advice.

Fire Chief Majors announced again that they have three open positions and are looking for applications. Mayor Norton reported that the new lights are up at the arena and wiring should happen in a couple of days. He added the Capital Project up the Canyon is started. Councilperson Gloria Wilson reported that the Youth City Council has delivered Thanksgiving meals to six families in Huntington. They are now going to fill the candy sacks for the city Christmas Party.

The big arena at the fairgrounds will be closed until the wiring is finished, which was reported by Councilperson Lesa Miller. Councilman Tom Kay announced that the Planning and Zoning committee are looking at an ordinance for mobile homes.