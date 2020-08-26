Athletes On the Rodeo Trail Again

By Julie Johansen

The high school rodeos took place in Duchesne again this past weekend as Rich High hosted on Friday and the Uintah Basin rodeo team played host on Saturday.

In the shooting sports, Ryter Ekker placed seventh and Carbon Dino Shalako Gunter was 10th in the rifle shoot. Ruger Payne placed fifth, Gunter took ninth and James Robertson was 10th in the trap shoot on Friday at Rich High‘s rodeo. On Saturday, Gunter was first in the rifle shoot and Payne was second in the trap shoot.

At the Rich Rodeo on Friday, Kayson Jensen earned first in bareback riding while Byron Christiansen took sixth in tie down. Partners Race Gordon and Cole Magnuson were eighth in team roping. On Saturday at the Uintah Basin Rodeo, Zeek Weber and Monty Christiansen tied for fourth. Kinlie Jensen earned fifth in breakaway roping, Graycee Mills took sixth in poles, and Zeek Weber and Byron Christiansen finished sixth in team roping. Byron Christiansen tied for 10th in reining cow horse, which took place on Thursday evening.

The junior high shooting sport competitions were hosted in conjunction with the high school rodeos in Duchesne. Kyle Ekker earned fourth on both Friday and Saturday while Jaxon Butler finished in seventh and sixth. Wyatt Fox took fifth and seventh in the light rifle shooting competition.

There will be no high school rodeos this weekend, but the rodeos will begin again in Panguitch on Sept. 4 and 5. These are preference rodeos, meaning that the contestants must choose which day they will compete.