Athletes Place at Uintah Basin Rodeos

Stock photo

By Julie Johansen

Emery and Carbon rodeo team members followed the rodeo trail to the Duchesne County Fairgrounds on Aug. 26 and 27 to compete in the Uintah Basin Rodeos.

Those from Carbon who placed in the top ten in the Uintah Basin #1 rodeo were Ean Ellis in eighth place in tie down roping, Shalako Gunter in second in the trap shoot and Kashley Rhodes in fourth in the light rifle shoot. In the Uintah Basin Rodeo #2, Kayson Peterson and Kaden Donaldson were ninth and tenth, respectively, in steer wrestling. Shalako Gunter captured top honors in the trap shoot and Kashley Rhodes was second in the light rifle shoot.

Top ten finishers for the Emery team at the Uintah #1 rodeo were Race Gordon and Stace Gilbert in fourth place in team roping, Graycee Mills in ninth in breakaway roping, Shaynee Fox in seventh in goat tying, Monty Christiansen in eighth in boys’ cutting, and Ryter Ekker and Kyle Ekker in fifth and ninth, respectively, in the light rifle shoot.

Garek Bennett was first in the JV saddle bronc riding, Kyle Ekker took second in JV bulls, Megan Zunich finished eighth in barrels. Graycee Mills placed eighth in girl’s breakaway and Kinlie Jensen earned third in goat tying. In the shooting sports, Ryter Ekker and Kyle Ekker place third and fifth in the light rifle shoot during the Uintah Basin #2 rodeo.

High school team members will have Labor Day weekend off, but will preference between Castle Dale and Salina arenas on Sept. 9 and 10 for the next competitions.