Athletes Score at Final Rodeos of Season

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

By Julie Johansen

The final rodeos of the 2021-22 high school season were hosted by the West Millard Rodeo Team at Delta on May 13 and 14. Several Emery and Carbon rodeo team members placed in the top ten, receiving points to be carried into the state finals.

Carbon team members scoring points included Shalako Gunter with a second place finish and a fifth place tie in the trap shoot. Wesley King and Kaden Donathan were first and second in steer wrestling, respectively. Ean Ellis placed seventh in tie down roping.

Ryter Ekker was the only Emery team member to receive points in the shooting sports. He placed fourth and sixth in the light rifle shoot. Other Emery team members receiving points were Byron Christiansen, who finished first and third in bareback riding as well as first and fifth in saddle broncs. He and partner Cole Magnuson placed seventh in team roping. Magnuson also placed eighth in saddle broncs on Saturday. Stace Gilbert and partner Tad Williams from South Summit were fourth in team roping. In addition, Aubrie McElprang was ninth in breakaway and she is now qualified for state. Will Jeffs took fifth in steer wrestling.

For the next two weeks, these athletes will be practicing and polishing their skills to be ready for the toughest competition of the year at the state finals in Heber City the week of June 6-11. They all have hopes of placing in the top four to qualify for Nationals in Gillette, Wyoming in July.