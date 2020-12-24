Attempted Murder Call Turns into High Speed Chase in Emery County

On Dec. 19, a call was made to dispatch to inform the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) that 21-year-old Bailey Bishop had threatened to murder his stepfather. The ECSO was also informed that Bishop was carrying a 9 millimeter pistol and driving a black BMW two-door vehicle.

Bishop was located driving northbound on SR-10 when Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk attempted to stop the vehicle. However, Bishop reportedly refused to comply and was driving at speeds of at least 80 miles per hour.

Officer Michael Grange deployed spikes to attempt to slow Bishop, though he maneuvered around them. Sheriff Funk and Officer Grange continued to pursue Bishop through Ferron, where he allegedly nearly struck more than one vehicle. Spikes were deployed again to no avail.

Bishop was finally slowed by Sheriff Funk as he pulled in front of the vehicle, at which time Officer Grange reportedly witnessed Bishop drop the pistol out of the vehicle. Bishop was apprehended and his vehicle was searched, where 9 millimeter bullets, a marijuana pipe and raw marijuana were discovered. No medical marijuana license was located.

Bishop was transferred to the ECSO for booking. On the way, he reportedly admitted without being asked that he was on his way to his stepfather’s home to murder him and then stated that he had a hit on everyone he went to high school with. He then allegedly referenced connections to the Mexican Cartel and a gang in Chicago.

Following booking, Bishop reportedly stated he was suicidal and attempted to harm himself with a button from his jumpsuit. Officers interfered and Bishop began resisting. Sheriff Funk then determined that Bishop needed to be placed in a restraint chair. Bishop allegedly kicked the sheriff while they attempted to place him in the chair and also tried to bite a deputy and then spit on him.

Bishop was charged with attempted murder, obstructing justice, failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, two counts of assault by a prisoner, propelling bodily substance, possession or use of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The counts total out to one first degree felony, one second degree felony, three third degree felonies, a class-A misdemeanor and two class-B misdemeanors. It was determined that Bishop is to be held without bail until his sentencing.