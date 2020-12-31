Attempted Vehicle Thefts in Green River Leads to Arrest

On Dec. 27, DeAngelo Williams reportedly approached a running vehicle at a gas station in Green River and attempted to steal the vehicle, which was occupied by a male and a baby.

Startled by the company, Williams allegedly aimed a firearm at the man. An altercation between the man and Williams resulted in the man successfully driving away and locating an Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) deputy to alert them of the situation. It was reported that multiple individuals witnessed Williams with the firearm before he ran across the street to a neighboring truck stop.

The deputy located Williams while he was attempting to allegedly steal another vehicle. Following a brief chase, Williams reportedly dropped the gun and was held by the deputy until backup arrived. The records were checked on the firearm and it was discovered that it had been stolen.

The following evening while in custody at the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, it was reported that Williams attempted to escape from the jail by running from an officer. When he could not get through a locked door, he allegedly attacked the officer before the officer gained control and placed him back in his holding cell.

Not long after, the officer reported that Williams damaged the safety mechanism on the fire suppression system inside his cell, which resulted in a large flood in the booking area. It was stated that the flood caused damage to the area.

Williams is now facing ten charges, including aggravated robbery, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, theft by receiving stolen property, two counts of aggravated assault, escape from official custody, assault by prisoner, damage to the jail, giving false personal identity to a peace officer and failure to stop at the command of law enforcement.

These counts equate to one class C misdemeanor, a class A misdemeanor, one first-degree felony, two second-degree felonies and five third-degree felonies. It was ordered that Williams was to be held without bail until his initial appearance on Dec. 29.

At the appearance, Williams requested an own recognizance release, which was denied by the court. Williams will remain in the custody of the ECSO until his bail/bond hearing, which is scheduled for Jan. 5.