August Yard of the Month Chosen in Helper

Autumn is approaching, and Helper officials are continuing to recognize local homeowners that have beat the summer heat and maintained luscious lawns.

For the month of August, the Yard of the Month honor was given to Ann and Brian Stucki. Jean Boyack of Helper City’s Planning and Zoning stated that the duo has beautiful hibiscus plants growing in their yard, which she was not aware were able to grow in the area. The Stucki family stated that the plants die in the winter and are seemingly gone, but grow back when spring comes around.

Those that wish to have their yard featured in the yard of the month awards may nominate themselves for the upcoming months by contacting Helper City Hall. Yards that are noticed by members of the community may also be nominated.