August Yard of the Month Recipients Named in Helper

For the fourth consecutive yard of the month awards in Helper City, two well-maintained yards were chosen.

These awards were presented on Monday afternoon by Helper City Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith along with Helper City Planning and Zoning’s Jean Boyack. The first, the Yard of the Month, went to Len and Judy Huntington. The Huntington’s work in tandem in their yard with Judy doing the landscaping and Len tending the lawn.

The second award, the Most Improved, went to the deserving Mike and Rose Adams. Much has been done to improve their yard, including the removal of many large pine trees. These recipients will be able to proudly display their awards in their yards.

The next round of yard awards will be awarded in September.