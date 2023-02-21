Aullen Kennisen Larsen, age 89, of Roosevelt, passed away February 12, 2023 at his daughter‘s home.

Aullen was born September 28, 1933 in Talmagae, Utah to William Auto and Agnus Kennisen Larsen. He married Vanee Mortensen in the Manti Temple on June 19, 1953, and they had 60 wonderful years together. She died January 15, 2014.

From a young age, Aullen learned how to work hard while ranching with his family in Talmage and Bluebell, Utah. He later went to Carbon College and got his degree in Diesel Mechanic. It was at college where he met his beautiful bride.

Throughout their marriage, Aullen worked as truck wrecker driver, auto and diesel mechanic in Price, Moab, and Orem. Then, he moved back to the Uintah Basin in 1972 and worked for a while on his brother, Nolan’s, dairy farm. Then, he found his love for driving big rigs, and for the rest of his working life, he drove bobtail and tanker trucks in the oil field and a little OTR.

He enjoyed country music, working in his yard, farming and ranching, watching TV, hunting, wood hauling, working on vehicles and trucking thousands and thousand of miles through the years. He participated in bowling and pool leagues throughout the years.

Aullen’s family was his greatest joy and he loved spending time with them. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served two missions with Vanee to the Philippines and Tennessee, plus several home missions. He delighted in doing genealogy work and serving in the Vernal Temple with his Bride. He also donated his time to the food pantry for many years stocking and helping where needed.

He is survived by his children, Jeanette Larsen, Diana (Frank) Traeger, Carla (Patrick) Whitman, Collin (Rhonda) Larsen, 15 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, with one more on the way, and two great-great grandchildren. His siblings, Kirk Larsen, Laree (KL) Hall, Nolan (Vicki) Larsen and brother-in-law, Roy Pearson.

He was preceded in death by his sweetheart, Vanee Larsen, son, Kel Larsen, sister, Twilla Pearson and his parents.

A viewing will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 at the Hullinger Mortuary from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will be in the Elmo Cemetery on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11 a.m. Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuar.com