Authorities Dispatched to Gas Line Break

Local authorities were dispatched to a gas line break in Kenilworth on Thursday. The Helper City Fire Department responded and was closely followed by the Price City Fire Department and Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Helper Fire, three homes were evacuated and no injuries were reported. “Thank you to Price Fire and Carbon County Sheriff’s Office for the help,” said the Helper City Fire Department. “This is another fine example of agencies working together.”

In addition to the evacuations, traffic was marginally impacted.