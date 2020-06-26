Authorities Dispatched to Rollover on Highway 6

Just before noon on Friday, local authorities were dispatched to an accident on Highway 6, located at mile marker 226, four miles west of Indian Canyon.

Initial reports of the accident advised first responders that it was a rollover accident and the air bags were deployed. The towing company, one of the first on the scene, reported that the vehicle was about 15 feet off of the road.

No injuries have been reported at this time, though there is a lane closure that is estimated to be cleared around 1:30 p.m. Continue to check with ETV News for more information as it is made available.