Authorities Give Update on Lackey Fan Fire

Forest Service Press Release

Start Date 9/2/2020 Estimated Size 55 acres Crews 1 Total Containment 15% Engines 4 Cause Under Investigation Air Resources 3

CURRENT SITUATION: The Lackey Fan Fire started Sept. 2, at approximately 2 p.m. It is currently burning in the old Lackey Fan fire scar from 2013, approximately 4.5 miles NW of the town of La Sal. One Type-1 helicopter and two single engine air tankers have been ordered for Thursday. A Type 2-IA crew has been ordered. Road access is limited. Currently there are no structures threatened, and no road closures or evacuation orders are in place. Smoke is very visible from Hwy 191 between Moab and Monticello.

EVACUATIONS: None currently.

LOCATION: Approximately 4.5 miles Northwest of La Sal,

JURISDICTION: Forest Service

FIRE BEHAVIOR/FUELS: The fire is burning in grass, brush and scattered conifer.

ROAD CLOSURES: None currently.

