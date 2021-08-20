Authorities Issue AMBER Alert for 2 Abducted Carbon County Children

Derek Michael Rowley is the suspect in the abduction.

On Friday morning, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office issued an AMBER Alert for two children that were reportedly abducted from Carbon County.

Derek Michael Rowley is the suspect in the abduction. He is six feet tall and weighs 190 pounds. Rowley has blonde hair, blue eyes and a tattoo of a crown on his neck. He also has a tattoo of a skull on his right hand and other tattoos on his right arm.

“Derek has ties to Washington State and Oregon,” the Carbon County Sheriff’s office shared. “He has made threats to harm himself and the children to family members.”

The suspect is reportedly driving a gold 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with Washington license plates (No. C66780T) with a flatbed. He is reportedly pulling a white fifth-wheel trailer with Washington plates (No. 51211AE).

“Derek was recently in the Carbon County area and made contact with law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office announced around 12 p.m. on Friday. “Derek has since left Carbon County and the children are believed to still be with Derek.”

The victims have been identified as eight-year-old Manson Rowley and six-year-old Arson Mangum.

“Derek Michael Rowley, the father of Manson Rowley, is the respondent on a protective order out of the state of Washington and is not allowed contact with Manson Rowley,” stated the sheriff’s office.

Manson has blue eyes and blonde hair. He is 3’11”, weighs about 50 pounds and was last seen wearing pajamas. Mangum also has blue eyes and blonde hair. He is 3’5″, weighs about 40 pounds and was also last seen wearing pajamas.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction is encouraged to call (435) 637-0890 or 911.