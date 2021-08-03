Authorities Release Name of Man Who Died in Flash Flood

On Tuesday morning, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who died in a flash flood in Emery County on Sunday evening. The man was identified as 48-year-old Gary Nelson.

The flood occurred at Gentry Mountain Mine located in Bear Canyon, adjacent to Huntington Canyon. According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1 as mine crews were heading up the hill to enter the Gentry Mountain coal mine, crews witnessed a wall of water and debris coming down Bear Canyon.

Nelson was in a mine vehicle farther down the canyon. “When they saw the wall of water and debris, they were able to reverse the vehicle and attempted to move it out of the direct path of the flood but were unable to do so. They then exited to higher ground, but water and debris swept on both sides of them. One man was swept into the water and carried downstream,” the sheriff’s office shared.

A search for Nelson was underway immediately by Gentry Mountain Mine personnel, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office and Emery County Search and Rescue. His body was located at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, approximately six miles downstream.

Nelson was a resident of Fairview, Utah and had worked at the mine for the past 10 years. He leaves behind a wife and three daughters.

“Our deepest condolences go to Gary’s family, friends and co-workers at this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office shared.

According to Tuesday’s report, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office has verified a legitimate GoFundMe account established to benefit the Nelson family. As of Tuesday morning, the fundraiser has garnered nearly $5,000 in donations.

“My brother-in-law was the rock of their family and the main supporter,” the GoFundMe organizer shared. “This fund will help my sister and her girls until things get situated without having to stress about money while they are going through this grieving process.”

To donate to the Nelson family, please click here.