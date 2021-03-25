Authorities Respond to Early Morning Motorcycle Accident

Authorities were paged to an early morning motorcycle accident in Price on Monday.

The accident occurred at 100 South and 100 East near Professional Title Services. First responders were paged to the scene just before 7:20 a.m.

According to early reports, the accident involved a 45-year-old man that was riding the motorcycle. No other vehicles were reportedly involved.

Early reports indicate that the man was awake and breathing following the accident but did suffer a head injury.

Price City Police, Utah Highway Patrol, Price City Fire and the Carbon County Ambulance responded to assist. Traffic was minimally impacted while crews assessed the scene.

The cause of the accident and the extent of any injuries have not been released at this time. Check back to ETV News for more information as it is released.