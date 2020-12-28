Authorities Respond to Early Morning Rollover

Crews were paged to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on Monday morning. The accident was reported at 7:50 a.m.

According to early reports, the incident occurred three miles from Scofield at mile post 15 on Highway 96. The cause of the rollover has not yet been released.

The vehicle contained two occupants. Both occupants were able to exit the vehicle while one occupant reportedly sustained a head injury. Potential injuries to the second occupant are not known at this time.

It was stated that various passerby stopped to assist the duo following the incident. The Helper City Fire Department and Carbon County Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Traffic delays have not been reported but may be possible. Check back to ETV News for more information as it is made available.