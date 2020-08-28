Authorities Respond to Fire Near Airport Road

Photo courtesy of the Price City Fire Department

Authorities were paged to a brush fire on Friday morning near Airport Road in Price. Crews were dispatched at approximately 11:26 a.m. to a report of a fire nearly 1/2 mile north of the Carbon County Regional Airport.

According to the reporting party, large flames were traveling through a brush area, resulting in a plume of smoke. The Price City Fire Department was paged to the scene along with Wellington City Fire.

Price City crews quickly arrived on scene and reported that the fire was contained at 11:47. The page to Wellington City Fire was cancelled after it was reported that the fire was under control.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.