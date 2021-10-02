Authorities Respond to Fire on USU Eastern Campus

ETV News stock photo

On Friday, authorities responded to the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center on the USU Eastern campus following a report of a fire.

According to the Price City Fire Department, the fire was small and easily controlled by the center’s sprinkler system. However, the building was closed for investigation into the cause of the fire.

USU Eastern Associate Vice President Greg Dart expressed appreciation to the first responders who quickly arrived on scene and provided assistance.

“We could not be more thankful for our Price City Fire Department, Price City Police Department, Utah State University Police Department, including Sgt. Archuleta and Officer Christensen, for their response to the fire at Utah State University Eastern,” Dart shared. “We live in a remarkable community dedicated to our safety.”

Dart reiterated that the fire was small and everyone within the building was safe following the incident.