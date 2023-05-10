Authorities Respond to Report of Armed Gunmen

Price City Police Department Press Release

Price, Utah – On May 10, 2023 just after 1100 hours, a report was made to dispatch stating there were armed gunmen with masks on, inside a residence in north Price. Rapid response from Price City Police, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, Wellington City Police, Adult Probation and Parole, and Carbon County Attorney’s Office followed. Carbon County Ambulance and Price Fire were staged in the area. Out of an abundance of caution, some schools were placed on lockdown and nearby residents were asked to shelter in place and avoid the area.

The first officer was on scene within 30 seconds of being dispatched. Several more were on scene within two minutes, where a perimeter was set and the residence was entered and cleared. The surrounding residences were cleared, the neighborhood was checked for cameras and to speak with residents, and the hills behind the residences were checked.

Currently, we have not been able to find any corroborating information to substantiate the threat. We ask that any residents who live on or near Covecrest, please check your surveillance cameras for any vehicles and pedestrians who are in the area between 1030 and 1130 hours.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time. Despite not being able to corroborate any information thus far, Price City Police wants to remind its citizens to lock your residences and vehicles when not home and be cognizant of your surroundings. If you see something, say something. We would much rather respond to an incident where we were not needed than to have a delayed, or no, response to an incident where we were.

Thank you to all our supporting first responders for their rapid response and assistance in this matter.