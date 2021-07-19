Authorities Respond to Rollover Near Scofield

On Monday morning, authorities were paged to a single-vehicle rollover near Scofield. The incident occurred approximately one mile from the lake at a sharp turn in the road just after 9 a.m.

Early reports indicate that the accident involved a van carrying a female driver and three children. The cause of the accident has not yet been released.

Crews from Helper Fire, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, the Carbon County Ambulance and more were paged to the scene.

