Authorities Searching for Runaway Helper Juvenile

UPDATE – ACCORDING TO THE HELPER CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT, JAZIMINE HAS BEEN FOUND.

Early Friday morning, the Helper City Police Department reported a search for a runaway juvenile. Jazimine is a 12-year-old girl that was last seen in Helper around 1 a.m. on Friday morning.

Jazimine was last seen wearing blue jeans along with a black and red sweatshirt that read “supernatural” on the front.

“If you happen to see Jazimine, please call 911 immediately,” the Helper City Police Department shared. “If you have any information that may lead to the whereabouts of Jazimine, please contact Price Dispatch at (435) 637-0890.”