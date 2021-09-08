AVAILABILITY OF FEDERAL TRANSIT ADMINISTRATION FUNDS

The Utah Department of Transportation is pleased to announce the availability of Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds for Federal Fiscal Year 2024 plus excess funds from other years. Administration of available funds is competitive and requires application for those funds. The first phase of the application process begins on September 1, 2021 with submission of a Letter of Intent (LOI).

To submit an LOI, visit our website: https://www.udot.utah.gov/connect/public/public-transit/.

Please see the header tab under “Announcements”. You may also go directly to the submission page: https://www.udot.utah.gov/public/ptt/f?p=131:500#. The last day to submit an LOI form is October 1, 2021. If you do not have access to the internet and would like to fill out a hard copy of the LOI, please email Tim Boschert at tboschert@utah.gov, or call 801-964-4508 or Rebecca Collins at rebeccacollins@utah.gov, 801-965-4133.

Funding is available for the following programs:

• Section 5310 – Enhanced Mobility for Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities

• Section 5311 – Formula Grants for Rural Areas

• Section 5339 – Bus and Bus Facilities

For more information on the LOI and application process, go to UDOT’s Public Transit home page: https://www.udot.utah.gov/connect/business/public-entities/rural-public-transit-team/ Please see the header tab under “Application Process & Guidance”.

For additional information on the above federal FTA programs, please go to FTA’s website.

https://www.transit.dot.gov/grants

Federal Transit Administration

Utah Department of Transportation

STIP Program Years 2024

Advertisement for Funding for Eligible Projects*

*Program amounts are approximate amounts and subject to change

*Small Urban: Logan & City of St. George

*Statewide: Outside of MPO Regions & Small Urban

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 8, 2021.