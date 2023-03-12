Avalanche Causes Closure in Huntington Canyon

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) made an urgent weather-related announcement.

The sheriff’s office shared that SR 31 in Huntington Canyon is closed due to an avalanche. On the Emery County side, the closure begins at mile marker 33, near the Crandall Canyon Intersection.

This closure extends, according to the ECSO, down to Fairview. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will have crews in the area on Monday to begin clean up.

Residents and travelers will be notified when the roadway opens for travel once again.