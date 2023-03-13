Avalanche Conditions Extend Huntington Canyon Closure

On Sunday evening, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) gave an update on the Huntington Canyon closure, stating that SR 31 is to remain closed for the time being.

The closure is due to avalanches in the canyon. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) advised that conditions on SR 31 have worsened with recent weather conditions and several avalanches are impacting the roadway.

UDOT plans to bring in a helicopter for avalanche control and then will begin its clean-up efforts. It is anticipated that clean-up will take most of the week and UDOT is hoping to allow travel beginning on Thursday, March 16.

The closure goes from mile marker 33 near the Crandall Canyon intersection to mile marker 18. Miller’s Flat road can be accessed from the Fairview side.

The ECSO stated that it will continue to provide updates as information is received.