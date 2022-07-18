Avian Influenza Confirmed in Turkeys in Utah

Press Release

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) officials have confirmed a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) on a turkey farm in Sanpete County, affecting several thousand turkeys that were being raised for food.

“While we have seen a decrease in cases as we have gone into summer, avian influenza still continues to be a concern in our state,” said state veterinarian Dr. Dean Taylor. “We urge bird owners to remain vigilant in watching for symptoms in their flocks and practicing proper biosecurity measures.”

UDAF officials were dispatched to the farm to assist with depopulation efforts and will test surrounding farms and domestic bird flocks in the affected area. At this time, the outbreak is contained to a single farm.

Symptoms of HPAI include high death loss among flocks, nasal discharge, decreased appetite or water consumption, and lack of coordination in birds. If domestic birds are experiencing any of these symptoms, please contact the state veterinarian’s office immediately at statevet@utah.gov. Early reporting and action will help to contain the disease.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern; only one human case of this strain of HPAI has been detected in the United States. As a reminder, proper handling and cooking poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165˚F is recommended as a general food safety precaution.

Anyone involved with poultry production from the small backyard to the large commercial producer should review their biosecurity activities to ensure the health of their birds. USDA APHIS has materials about biosecurity, including videos, checklists and a toolkit, available at: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/defend-the-flock-program/dtf-resources/dtf-resources.