Babylon Fire Update

Press Release

Price, UT, July 13, 2024 – Manti-La Sal National Forest managers have met fire objectives on the Babylon Fire and have transitioned to a full suppression strategy. Yesterday, the fire was estimated at 250 acres but has been more accurately mapped at 200 acres. The Babylon Fire is at 50% containment.

Rain and cooler temperatures have reduced fire activity across the fire, but interior heavy debris continues to smolder. Smoke may still be visible due to interior pockets of heat. Please do not report. For public and firefighter safety, the public is asked to avoid the impacted areas.

The fire burned at a low to moderate intensity and created a favorable patch-mosaic vegetation pattern throughout the burn area. A more open canopy was established, allowing for more understory vegetation regrowth. Aspen stands also saw low to moderate fire behavior, which will promote aspen regeneration.

Crews will continue to work in the area to mop up hotspots and monitor and patrol the fire. This incident is currently receiving support from one Type 1 hotshot crew, two Type 2 initial attack crews, one engine, and air support as needed.

The Babylon Fire was reported on Friday, July 5, 2024, near Steamboat Point on the Monticello Ranger District, located west of Blanding, UT in San Juan County.

There are currently no fire restrictions on the Manti-La Sal National Forest; however, dry conditions will continue throughout the area with increased temperatures. As a reminder, practice appropriate fire safety measures while traveling and recreating outdoors.

