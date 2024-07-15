Babylon Fire Update

Press Release

Price, UT, July 15, 2024 –The Babylon Fire is currently at 80% containment and 200 acres, with no growth since July 10. The July 11 map provided will be the final map perimeter.

Firefighters continue to work in the area to mop up hotspots and douse any remaining heat sources of concern. Rain and cooler temperatures have reduced fire activity across the fire, but interior heavy debris continues to smolder. Smoke may still be visible due to interior pockets of heat. Please do not report. As containment increases, crews will monitor and patrol the fire for the foreseeable future to reach full containment.

Fire Managers are currently working on a rehabilitation and replant plan for the area. The fire created a favorable mosaic vegetation pattern and opened the canopy. This will allow for healthy understory vegetation regrowth and promote aspen regeneration, which will increase wildlife habitat and a healthier ecosystem.

The Babylon Fire was reported on Friday, July 5, 2024, near Steamboat Point on the Monticello Ranger District, located west of Blanding, UT in San Juan County. This incident is currently receiving support from two Type 2 initial attack crews, one engine, and air support as needed. For public and firefighter safety, the public is asked to avoid the impacted areas.

There are currently no fire restrictions on the Manti-La Sal National Forest; however, dry conditions will continue throughout the area with increased temperatures. As a reminder, practice appropriate fire safety measures while traveling and recreating outdoors.

For more information visit our website www.fs.usda.gov/mantilasal or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/mantilasalnationalforest and on twitter:https://twitter.com/ml_nf