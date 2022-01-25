Back At It

ETV News stock photo by Mistie Bastian

After two weeks without a game due to members of the team testing positive for COVID, the Lady Pirates returned to the court. Green River was at Monument Valley on Friday to face the Cougars.

Once the Pirates shook off the rust in the first quarter, they played right with Monument Valley. Unfortunately, they ran out of steam and ended up losing 49-35.

Green River then hosted Whitehorse on Saturday. The Lady Raiders controlled the game from the opening tip and went on to win, 59-44.

Green River (1-11, 0-3) will next gear up for another home game on Wednesday against Monticello (1-11, 1-2).