Back in Action *Photo Gallery*

Tuesday tipped off the basketball season as teams statewide returned to the hardwood. The Lady Dinos showed off on opening night with a solid performance against American Leadership Academy. It also marked the first game back for Cami Carlson as the head coach, and the girls made it an excellent reunion.

Carbon came out in a press defense and quickly put the game away, creating turnovers (27) and cashing them in for points. The Dinos led 18-4 after the first quarter and 32-13 at the half. Coach Carlson called off the dogs in the second half in order to practice more half court sets. Carbon ran away with this one 61-27.

Offensively, Carbon moved the ball quickly around the court to generate open looks. The Dinos finished the night 23-56 (41%) from the floor and 7-24 (29%) from three. They were streaky beyond the arc, but were taking good shots, so look for that percentage to increase. The most impressive aspect of the night was how well Carbon ran the court and distributed the ball. The Dinos were extremely unselfish and commonly passed the ball three or more times, even on fast breaks, to find open players.

Madi Orth led all scorers with 15 points and six rebounds. Sydney Orth was close behind with 10 points and six rebounds as well. Stevie Oman shot the ball well in her first varsity start and finished with eight points and was named the Tram Electric Player of the Game. Many Dinos were involved in the blowout as 12 different shooters got on the board.

Carbon (1-0) will face stiffer competition next Tuesday when they take on Grantsville (1-0) on the road.