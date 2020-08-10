Back-to-Back Losses for the Lady Spartans

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler.

The Lady Spartans started the season with some hiccups as they fell in their first two games, which kicked off the season last week.

The first loss came against Union on Tuesday. The Cougars had the home field advantage and came out with three quick goals to take the 3-0 lead into halftime. Emery tried to rally in the second, managing two goals, but it was not enough as the Cougars connected twice more to take the 5-2 win.

Alexis Winter and Sydney Stilson led the offense for the Lady Spartans with a goal apiece.

Another road game found Emery taking on North Sanpete on Thursday. Struggles on offense plagued the Lady Spartans as they blanked in the game, taking a 5-0 loss.

Emery will look to rebound in yet another road game as the team travels to take on Gunnison Valley on Thursday, Aug. 13. Next week, the Lady Spartans will welcome fans for their first game in Castle Dale, which is scheduled for Aug. 18 against Juab. Kickoff will be at 3:30 p.m.