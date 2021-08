A back-to-school event is being hosted on Saturday, Aug. 21 to bring shopping opportunities for those looking to get ready for the upcoming school year.

This event is presented by Naturally Inspired, Down Home and Maurices. The event will be located at 1187 East Main Street in Price beginning at 10 am. and concluding at 3 p.m.

It was stated that this back-to-school event will feature great sales, delicious food and a plethora of shopping.