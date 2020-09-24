Back to School for Kids with Transplants

Press Release

Friday, September 25 – As school districts, teachers and students prepared to head back to school, many families had to consider the health of those in their household and make decisions based on who was at risk and what precautions were put into place at their schools. This was an important consideration for kids who have an organ transplant.

After transplant, patients are given medication that helps keep their body from rejecting the new organ. That medication can also result in a weakened immune system, which can make navigating back to school difficult for transplant patients and their families. Join us via Zoom to talk with some students about what the first few weeks back to school has looked like for them.

Alex Homer was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome; he received a transplant when he was 7 years old. Alex started jr. high this year and he has joined the high school mountain biking team. Alex has been attending classes live at his jr high school. He spent a lot of time in the hospital before getting his transplant, and Alex wants to be out doing/living/seeing/experiencing life. With the safety precautions put in place at his school, he feels confident that going back to school is the best decision for him.

Mack Burgoyne was born with a kidney disease. His aunt was able to donate a kidney to him when he was only 20 months old, shortening his time on the transplant waiting list. He started third grade this year and is excited to be back in the classroom. He missed his friends and teachers while doing virtual school in the spring. When making the decision of going back to school, Mack told his mom, “I’ve lived my whole life in the hospital mom, I want to do something I enjoy!”

Brooklyn Lear was diagnosed with biliary atresia, a disease that causes serious damage to the liver, when she was just 3 months old. She received a liver transplant a few months later. She is a junior in high school this year and is glad to be back in the classroom with her peers.

Annie Rowan became sick a few days before her sixth birthday. While doctors were not able to find a cause, they realized her liver was failing. A few days after getting on the transplant waiting list, Annie received the liver that saved her life. Now a junior in high school, Annie is attending most of her classes live, with a couple of online classes.

Transplant patients are given some very important precautions to follow in the first few months following their transplant surgery. Many of those same precautions are being recommended for everyone now to help prevent the spread of COVID 19. In that sense, they are at least one step ahead of most of us.

In addition to transplant, another thing that each of these kids have in common is the desire to live life to the fullest. For each of them, that means something different, but they were each given that chance when someone said yes to organ donation. They are grateful for the opportunity to pursue the activities they love, spend time with family and friends, and to continue their education.

To learn more about organ, eye and tissue donation or to sign up on the Utah Donor Registry, please log on to www.yesutah.org.