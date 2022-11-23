Badgers Send Green River Packing

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Wayne Badgers took advantage of their home court on Tuesday as they welcomed Green River to town. The Pirates came out of the gates hot, but it was not enough as Wayne took the non-conference matchup.

The visiting Pirates played good ball in the first, trailing by just one, 15-14, going into the second. However, Green River had its worst quarter of the night in the second, scoring only eight points, giving Wayne the 30-22 advantage at the break.

The Pirates picked up the pace in the second half, but so did the Badgers. Wayne capped off the game with a 19-point fourth quarter to seal the 63-46 victory.

Green River (1-2) will now have a short break before returning to the court against Mount Vernon (0-0) in a road game on Dec. 1. The team will then travel to take on Bryce Valley (0-1) on Dec. 3.