Badgers Take Down Panthers

The Pinnacle Panthers boys’ basketball team hosted the Wayne Badgers on Saturday for a non-region matchup. Pinnacle was coming off of a solid showing at the Panther Winter Classic where they won three of their four games, improving their overall record to 5-7.

The Badgers were relentless, coming out in the first quarter outscoring the Panthers by 11 points, as well as outscoring them in the second quarter as well by five, bringing the score at the half to 33-17.

Wayne was consistent on the offensive end, as well as protecting their basket, holding the Panthers to eight points in the second half. Wayne would get the win, 66-25.

Pinnacle will be back at it on Jan. 3, as they will face the Piute Thunderbirds in Price. That game will be followed by the always-entertaining matchup with the Green River Pirates on Jan. 7, for their first region game of the season.