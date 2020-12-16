Badgers, Tigers No Match for the Panthers

The Pinnacle Panthers have worn in their sneakers as they continue through the winter season, taking on Wayne and Milford in back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday.

First up, the Panthers traveled to Bicknell to face the Badgers and found the court to be in their favor as they triumphed over Wayne by a narrow score of 57-53. Next up, the Panthers welcomed the Milford Tigers to their home court on Saturday. Pinnacle kept their winning momentum as they secured their victory against the Tigers, 41-39.

The Panthers will hope to maintain this streak as they welcome Merit College Preparatory Academy on Friday morning. This matchup is slated for 10 a.m. and will be a tournament game to kickoff the Panther Winter Classic.