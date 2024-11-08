Bakesters Employee Awarded Super Service Award

Tina Grange, Carbon County Tourism Specialist, presented Ann Eyre from Bakesters with the Tourism Super Service Award during the Carbon County Commission meeting. Grange discussed a specific interaction she had previously had with Eyre as she stopped into Bakesters for a morning coffee.

Grange remembered it being a busier day for Bakesters and she was still greeted with a smile from Eyre. Grange sparked up a conversation with Eyre as the customer in front of her browsed the menu. Eyre told Grange that her day begins at 5 a.m., which took her by surprise because she was so friendly for someone who had been at it since that early.

“She had such a friendly and bubbly personality and I felt like she loves what she does. It definitely showed in the way that she treated her customers,” expressed Grange before thanking Eyre for providing a friendly and warm place to visit.

“Working with Bakesters has been amazing, you know it’s not just a job, they are literally family to me,” expressed Eyre.